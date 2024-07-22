Harris Launches 2024 Campaign, Gives First Speech As Potential Democrat Nominee

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden abandoned his campaign for a second term after weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats to withdraw and just months ahead of the November election, throwing his support behind Harris. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:02 AM – Monday, July 22, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first speech since being endorsed by President Joe Biden to be the party’s new 2024 presidential nominee.

On Monday, Harris spoke outside the White House, reading Biden’s “accomplishments” as president aloud, and highlighting her opinion that his presidency has gone “unmatched in modern history.”

“Our president, Joe Biden, wanted to be here today. He is feeling much better and recovering fast, and he looks forward to getting back on the road. And I wanted to say a few words about our president. Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history,” Harris said. “In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office. And I first came to know president Biden through his son Beau. We worked together as attorneys general in our states, and back then, Beau would often tell me stories about his dad. He would talk about the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is.”

“The qualities that Beau revered in his father are the same qualities that I have seen every day in our president, his honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family, his big heart and his love, deep love of our country. And I am first-hand witness that every day our president, Joe Biden, fights for the American people, and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation,” she continued.

The speech comes as the 46th president dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat Party’s new nominee.

