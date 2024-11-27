Harris Faces Mockery And Criticism Over Shared Video To Her Supporters After Election Loss

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waits to speak at a campaign rally at United Auto Workers Local 900 on August 8, 2024 in Wayne, Michigan. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:28 PM – Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris’ first video to her supporters after the election gained a lot of criticism and prompted mockery from social media users.

On Tuesday, The Democrats’ X account shared a video of Harris addressing her supporters following her election loss earlier this month.

“I just have to remind you, don’t let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before Nov. 5, and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you,” Harris said.

Many users on X have criticized the message with one user saying “Is this a…joke? It’s a terrible video. Yikes.” Meanwhile, others have accused Harris of being drunk or on pills in the video.

“I’m not sure you guys want to be amplifying this. There’s something, ummmm, off with the vice president,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha jokes.

Former Trump White House advisor Ben Williamson also chimed in on the backlash, saying, “I’d read a 5,000 word article on how this got approved for release.”

The video reportedly came from a call Harris took with donors and volunteers, where she addressed her election loss for the first time since conceding to President-elect Donald Trump.

“The outcome of this election obviously is not what we wanted. It is not what we worked so hard for. But I am proud of the race we ran, and your role in this was critical. What we did in 107 days was unprecedented,” Harris said.

Additionally, Harris faced even more criticism this week and last, as she was seen vacationing in Hawaii with her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, rather than working to satisfy Democrat donors while her campaign is reportedly still in major debt.

