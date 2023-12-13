Harris Announces New WH Gun Control Initiative

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times)

OAN’s Rayana Unutoa

4:10 PM – Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a new initiative that could restrict American’s Second Amendment rights.

Harris hosted state legislators at the White House on Wednesday. There, she unveiled the Biden administrations so-called Safer States Initiative.

As part of the initiative, the White House is calling for states to require safe storage of firearms for gun owners. Additionally, it calls to strengthen background checks among other goals.

During the event, Harris also claimed gun violence is a crisis.

The initiative aims to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and enact firearm-specific liability laws.

