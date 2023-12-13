Harris Announces New WH Gun Control Initiative

OAN’s Rayana Unutoa
4:10 PM – Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a new initiative that could restrict American’s Second Amendment rights.
Harris hosted state legislators at the White House on Wednesday. There, she unveiled the Biden administrations so-called Safer States Initiative.
As part of the initiative, the White House is calling for states to require safe storage of firearms for gun owners. Additionally, it calls to strengthen background checks among other goals.
During the event, Harris also claimed gun violence is a crisis.
The initiative aims to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and enact firearm-specific liability laws.
