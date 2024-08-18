Harris And Walz Launch Bus Tour Ahead Of DNC

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks as her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz looks on during a stop on their campaign bus tour in Rochester, Pennsylvania, on August 18, 2024. Harris embarked on a bus tour of the potentially election-deciding state of Pennsylvania on Sunday, as she keeps up the momentum before her star turn at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:39 PM – Sunday, August 18, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz have launched an “On the Road to Chicago” bus tour a day ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The tour is scheduled to begin on Sunday in Pittsburgh and make several stops in the western Pennsylvania counties of Beaver and Allegheny.

The campaign stated it wants to “meet voters where they are in community settings.” The stops will vary from local retail stops to canvass kick-offs.

The stops will occur immediately following the former president Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday in the northeastern city of Wilkes-Barre. On Monday, the former president will also visit York, and the same day, JD Vance (R-Ohio.), his choice for vice president, will make a speech in Philadelphia.

The goal of Harris’ campaign is to gain ground in the strongly conservative Beaver County by emphasizing labor unions, while Trump wants to win over blue collar voters in Wilkes-Barre, which is close to Scranton, the hometown of President Joe Biden.

Trump said during his rally that Harris’ economic policies would lead to the “death of Pennsylvania.”

“We’re going to get your energy prices down by 50% the Kamala presidency will mean death for Pennsylvania energy. Remember that it’ll mean death of Pennsylvania,” said Trump.

