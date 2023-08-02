Harrington: ‘There is Not a Single Crime Listed’ in Trump J6 Indictment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

10:50 AM – Wednesday, August 2, 2023

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., indicted 45th President Donald Trump on four counts for his conduct following the 2020 election on Tuesday afternoon.

The grand jury accused Trump of conspiring to overthrow the election and depriving Americans of their right to vote. Trump campaign spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, dismissed the indictment, labeling it as the latest example of election interference by the Biden Administration.

“There is not a single crime listed in this indictment,” Harrington told One America News. “They only list thought crimes.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with Conspiracy to Defraud the United States; Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding; Obstruction of, and Attempting to Obstruct, an Official Proceeding; and Conspiracy Against Civil Rights.

Smith’s main argument was that Trump “knowingly” lied about the 2020 election.

“These claims were false, and the Defendant knew that they were false,” Smith wrote in the indictment.

Harrington blasted Smith for Trump’s indictment in challenging the 2020 election. She argued that the election was stolen and rigged.

“It is an opinion and belief and fact shared by tens of millions of Americans, not just Republicans, but Independents and Democrats,” Harrington said. “They know that cheating affected the outcome of 2020 and that opinion has only grown since 2020 because of the censorship.”

The 45-page indictment also listed six unnamed co-conspirators.

Harrington says Smith is criminalizing Trump’s political speech, something that has never been done to a former president.

“It’s never happened in our country,” Harrington said. “It’s certainly happened in many places around the world under dictatorships and Banana Republics, but not in the United States of America.”

Harrington argued that this indictment was the exclamation point in the Biden Administration’s war on the First Amendment.

“You’re not allowed to voice [your opinion on the 2020 Election] because they will come after you,” Harrington told OAN. “They’ll try to disbar you. They’ll try to imprison you. We’ve seen this over and over again, and they’re only getting worse, because they are so desperate.”

The Trump campaign spokeswoman pointed out that numerous Democrat party leaders have unsuccessfully challenged past elections with no legal consequence.

“If it was a crime to question an election, Hillary Clinton would be in jail,” said Harrington.

“I think she’s committed a lot of other real crimes too.”

“The entire premise is a conspiracy to defraud the United States. What could be more fraudulent than the Russiagate hoax, which was actually designed to undermine the 2016 election based on total lies from Hillary Clinton and then pursued by the corrupt FBI,” Harrington continued. “It just is astounding.”

The 45th president showed gratitude to Americans for standing by him following his third indictment.

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!! I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE,” Trump posted early Wednesday morning. “THIS UNPRECEDENTED INDICTMENT OF A FORMER (HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL!) PRESIDENT, & THE LEADING CANDIDATE, BY FAR, IN BOTH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION, HAS AWOKEN THE WORLD TO THE CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS. AMERICA IS A NATION IN DECLINE, BUT WE WILL MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. I LOVE YOU ALL!!!”

Trump remains a frontrunner to secure the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. RealClearPolitics polling average shows the 45th president leading the field by more than 35%.

“Once President Trump gets back in the White House, this corrupt regime is going to end once and for all they know it,” Harrington said.

