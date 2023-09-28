Harrington: Just Like East Palestine, Pres. Trump Fought for the Forgotten Man in Michigan

(Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

7:34 AM – Thursday, September 28, 2023

Former President Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle push while addressing a crowd of union and non-union auto-workers in Michigan Wednesday night.

“For autoworkers, Biden’s forced EV transition is a transition to hell,” Trump said. “It’s a transition to hell. It’s a transition to unemployment and to inflation.”

Trump’s primetime address came one day after Biden spoke to striking United Automobile Workers on the picket line for a mere 87 seconds. Biden only decided to visit Michigan after Trump’s speech was announced.

“[Trump’s speech] had such a contrast to what Biden did with only showing up for 12 minutes just for a photo op,” Liz Harrington, spokeswoman for Trump, told One America News. “President Trump brought substance, real leadership, and a real message.”

Trump repeatedly hammered Biden’s push to transition the automobile industry to electric vehicles.

“A vote for Crooked Joe means the future of the auto industry will be based in China,” said Trump.

“Even if [the UAW] gets some wins, it won’t matter if the electric vehicle mandate stays in place,” Harrington said. “That means the auto industry is destroyed forever. It will never come back.”

Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule would ensure that 67% of sales of new light-duty passenger vehicles are electric by 2032. It would also make sure that 46% of sales of new medium-duty trucks will be electric by the same year.

“We’re talking about freedom of movement,” said Harrington. “We know the ruling class does not want that. They want to ban gasoline cars and the combustion engine. And we are just not going to allow that. And President Trump delivered that message and really had tens of thousands of people rallying around him in the state cheering him on.”

Harrington pointed out that Biden’s impromptu visit after the announcement of Trump’s speech simply highlighted that the 46th president was worried about Michigan in 2024.

“President Trump is the only candidate who’s going to attract those voters over to the Republican side,” said Harrington. “And he’s the only one that brings in new voters to the party.”

“And, of course, just like East Palestine, it was the same thing,” Harrington continued. “President Trump actually showed real leadership. Joe Biden still has never gone there, but he was forced to show up in Michigan for a fight that seemingly in years past would be a Democrat fight.”

In his speech, Trump repeatedly called on Shawn Fain, president of the UAW, to shun Biden and endorse him in the 2024 race.

“Hopefully your leaders at United Auto Workers will endorse Donald Trump,” said Trump.

Harrington emphasized that this was the latest example of Trump fighting for the forgotten American.

“[Trump] is the only leader who has shown up for the forgotten man,” said Harrington. “He’s the only one who stood up for our country, our real interests.”

“President Trump has continued to deliver on those promises he made all the way back in 2016,” Harrington continued. “And he’s always going to show up for the average American. That’s what this is about.”

