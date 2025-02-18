Hamas To Release Bodies Of 4 Hostages On Thursday And 6 Hostages Alive On Saturday

Families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and supporters hold 73 posters of hostages at the entrance to the Israeli parliament as they demand the Israeli government to continue the next phase of the hostages deal with Hamas on February 17, 2025 in Jerusalem. Families and supporters of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza are marking 500 days since their capture on October 7, 2023. In commemoration of the somber milestone, campaigners announced a 500 minute fast, to be followed by demonstrations calling for the release of the remaining hostages. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

James Meyers

8:40 AM – Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Hamas said on Tuesday that it will be releasing the dead bodies of four Israeli hostages on Thursday, and six living hostages on Saturday.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office confirmed on Tuesday that an agreement had been met during negotiations in Cairo for “four slain hostages” to be delivered on Thursday and “six living hostages” to be released on Saturday.

It added that “four additional slain hostages are expected to be handed over to Israel next week.”

Among the dead hostages are the youngest ones, Kfir and Ariel Bibas, 2 and 5, and their mother Shiri Bibas, Hamas said in a terrifying announcement on Tuesday.

Kfir Bibas never celebrated a birthday in freedom after he and his family were kidnapped on October 7th when he was just 9 months old.

Israel has not confirmed the deaths of the red-headed boys and their mom Shiri, but said it had “grave concerns” about their well-being.

Khalil Al Hayya, the leader of the terrorist group, said that the release of the hostages would only happen if Israel lived up to its side of the bargain of the first phase of the deal.

The original agreement with Hamas had only three hostages scheduled to be freed on Saturday, and the other three a week later.

In November 2023, the terrorist group claimed that Kfir and Ariel Bibas were killed alongside their mother in an airstrike, and released a video of their father Yarden, who was also being held hostage, claiming the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was responsible for their deaths.

However, an Israeli spokesperson said at the time that the video was “psychological terror,” but the Israeli military has told relatives that they may not be alive, according to a spokesperson for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

The terrorist group released an alive Yarden Bibas, on February 1st.

The Bibas family had become one of the most recognizable victims of the October 7th terrorist attacks.

Kfir’s picture has been seen on posters calling for the release of the hostages that have been on display across Israel and the world since they were captured.

Since the original agreement took place, President Donald Trump called for all Israeli hostages to go free by last Saturday, which is a deadline that has already passed.

Meanwhile, the Jewish State has been pushing hard to get all six hostages out as soon as possible.

“If the agreement in Cairo is carried out, it will be an important achievement for Israel,” said an Israeli official.

Hamas’ announcement also comes on the same day the Jewish State said that it would start talks on the second phase of the hostage-ceasefire agreement.

