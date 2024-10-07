Hamas Terrorist ‘Mastermind’ Yahya Sinwar Reemerges After Previous Reports Speculated His Death Via IDF Airstrike

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar holds the child of an Al-Qassam Brigades fighter, who was killed in the recent fighting with Israel, with a Kalashnikov rifle in his hand during a rally in Gaza City on May 24, 2021. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:17 PM – Monday, October 7, 2024

Yahya Sinwar, a Hamas leader and the individual behind the planning and execution of the October 7th terrorist attack on Israel, has reemerged from his radio silence after being previously assumed to be dead.

Advertisement

Sinwar, who kept in contact with Qatari mediators, cut all communications on September 22nd, leading to speculation that he had been killed.

The Qatari officials involved in the hostage negotiations reportedly informed the hostages’ families that Sinwar was no longer communicating. They also said that they believed Sinwar had “surrounded himself” with the hostages.

“Sinwar is currently not communicating with us. He has disappeared for us too and has not made contact,” the Qatari officials stated.

Sinwar was the orchestrator of last year’s October 7th attack on Israel, when Hamas terrorists paraglided into the nation, killing at least 1,200 people and kidnapping some 250 more. The attack was the single most violent massacre on the Jewish people since the holocaust.

The IDF had been searching for Sinwar since the initial attack, just a year ago. In one of the only photographs that is believed to be taken of Sinwar since the war broke out, the IDF revealed photos of a man traversing a tunnel with his wife and children while accompanied by “at least 20 hostages.” Sinwar was also reportedly carrying a large bag full of dynamite.

“In that bag is about 25kg of dynamite. Around him are at least 20 hostages,” stated Koubi Michael, Sinwar’s former Shin Bet interrogator. “A few times we have had the chance to kill him, but if we do, he will kill all the hostages around him.”

Following Sinwar’s recent radio silence, he reportedly came out of hiding on Monday, appearing to speak on Monday to Hamas’ delegation in Qatar, Doha.

Koubi spent 180 hours interrogating Sinwar in 1988 as a negotiator for Israel, recounting his experience with Sinwar.

“I saw a man with murderous eyes, filled with nothing but hate,” he stated.

“Sinwar will never, never, never accept peace,” Koubi continued. “As long as he is alive, he will carry out another massacre. He must be killed.”

In 1962, Sinwar was born in Gaza’s Khan Younis refugee camp. He later joined Hamas after it was founded in the 1980’s. Sinwar soon dedicated himself to radical Islamism, which is a political ideology derived from fundamental Islam that seeks to kill all Jews, as well as Christians who support Israel, and establish an Islamic state in Palestine.

Sinwar was first arrested in 1982 while he was studying at the Islamic University in Gaza.

Sinwar was also in prison for 22 years after he orchestrated the abduction and murder of two Israeli soldiers and four Palestinians, earning him the nickname of “the Butcher of Khan Younis.”

After getting out of prison, Sinwar quickly rose to the top within the Hamas ranks.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!