Hamas Posts First Video Of Israeli Hostage Taken To Gaza

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:20 PM – Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Surfaced footage obtained by the press shows Mia Schem, an Israeli-French citizen kidnapped by Hamas, lying on a bed with her right arm being bandaged up by someone standing next to the camera.

The Islamic terrorist group Hamas is currently holding Schem, 21, captive in the Gaza Strip. They posted the never-before-seen footage of the hostage detained in the enclave late on Monday.

Schem, who looked pale from fear but is still seen sitting up upright with her head held high and speaking into the camera, said that she was hurt and transported to Gaza before pleading to be released to her family.

In the background, tremendous rumbling can be heard while she speaks.

Schem’s mother pleaded with the Israeli government and other international leaders to retrieve her daughter so that she can come back home to her loved ones in a statement on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“I am begging the world to bring my baby back home, she only went to a festival party to have some fun and now she is in Gaza and she is not the only one,” Keren Scharf told reporters.

“I saw she is alive, I saw that she was… I heard before rumors that she was shot in the shoulder or in the leg so I can see she was shot in her shoulder, I see she had an operation, she looks very terrified, she looks like she is in big pain, and I can see that she says what they tell her to say,” she added.

According to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), they have been in contact with Schem’s family ever since her abduction last week and have notified them of all the details regarding the incident.

The video’s release is “another way for Hamas to wage a psychological war” on civilians in Israel, according to IDF Spokesman Maj. Libby Weiss.

The number of captives being held in Gaza is still unknown.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, a military arm of Hamas, released a video statement on Monday in which a spokesperson said that there were at least 200 to 250 people involved. However, the spokesperson, Abu Obaida, later stated that the Al-Qassam Brigades had “roughly 200 captives,” with the other hostages being held by various Islamic “militant formations” in Gaza.

“Mia if you can see us, we want to tell you from all the family and all the people in Israel,” Schem’s brother, Eli Schem, told the press. “We’re waiting for you, we love you, and we are going to do anything to bring you back home.”

One America News is unable to independently confirm the location, timing, and current state of Schem in the video.

