Haley Brings In Over $11M In Third Quarter, Nearing Ron DeSantis In 2024 GOP Race

Republican Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley’s campaign continues to rise through the ranks after raising millions in the third quarter of this year.

Haley’s (R-S.C.) campaign announced on Monday that they have raised over $11 million in the third quarter.

Her campaign said in a statement that the former South Carolina Governor has $11.6 million on hand, with $9.1 million available to be spent in the primary.

With the reported earnings Haley has almost caught up to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), whose campaign has claimed they raised $15 million in the same quarter, but only has $5 million cash for the primaries.

However, Haley’s rise in donors is still behind former president Donald Trump, whose campaign said they have taken in over $45 million.

Additionally, Haley’s campaign also announced almost 40,000 new donors between July 1st and September 30th.

“We have seen a big surge in support and have real momentum,” said spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas. “Nikki is emerging as the candidate who can move America beyond the chaos and drama of the past and present, and we have the resources we need to do it.”

Furthermore, Haley has also risen in the latest polls. Real Clear Politics’ average shows Haley with 7.2 % national support, behind Desantis’ 12.6% and Trump’s 57.4%.

Haley has recently overtaken DeSantis in the state of New Hampshire, with RealClearPolitics polling averages showing her in second place.

