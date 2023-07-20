Haley Blasts AOC Over Israel Resolution: ‘You Would Fit Great With The Anti-Semites’ At U.N.

(L) (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images) / (R) (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:09 PM – Thursday, July 20, 2023

Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate, slammed Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday after the former-bartender-turned-lawmaker voted against a House resolution supporting Israel this week.

“Why does Israel get under your skin? Because it’s democratic, pro-American, or Jewish? You don’t get worked up about massive human rights violations in China, Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela,” Haley tweeted. “You all would fit in great with the anti-Semites at the United Nations.”

Haley (R-S.C.) began her criticism of the Democrat legislator immediately after she and eight other House Democrats voted against a resolution declaring that Congress feels “the State of Israel is not a racist or apartheid state.”

“Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia,” and “the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel,” the legislators maintained.

The names of all nine “nay” votes were released by the former South Carolina governor and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. on Tuesday, maintaining, “We will remember this vote.”

“Oooh, a list!” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response. “Remember to call it ‘People in Congress who think apartheid is wrong’ or alternatively, “People in Congress who don’t ignore human rights abuses against Palestinians.'”

Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Summer Lee (D-Pa.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Andre Carson (D-Ind.), Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) joined AOC (D-N.Y.) in rejecting the resolution.

Haley has long been an outspoken advocate of Israel, and she vigorously supported the Jewish state throughout her time in Turtle Bay. Ocasio-Cortez, on the other hand, has been a vocal opponent and major critic of Israel, notably of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration.

Following Jayapal’s remarks, Haley called for the censure of Ocasio-Cortez and her progressive colleagues on Monday.

“[Biden] has AOC and the Squad in his party,” Haley said during a Christians United for Israel conference speech. “And just this week, a leading Democrat called Israel a ‘racist state.'”

“The Democratic Party is the definition of extreme,” she continued. “It’s time to censure the Squad and get anti-Semitism out of America for good!”

