Haitian Migrant Charged With Triple Murder Entered U.S. Under Biden’s Migrant Program

6:09 PM – Monday, March 3, 2025

A 26-year-old Haitian man who purportedly killed three of his family members last week reportedly entered the United States through former President Joe Biden’s migrant program.

Mackendy Darbouze, 26, a Haitian national, allegedly murdered 77-year-old Beatrice Desir, along with a 13-year-old, and a 4-year-old — all relatives of his.

The violent stabbing occurred on February 21st. “Police responded to a 911 call at a residence, and a search revealed three deceased individuals and a bloody knife. Darbouze was arrested by the responding officers,” ICE announced.

As police investigated the scene, officers eventually located the bloody knife, which was in Darbouze’s room.

The Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “was contacted and responded immediately to assist with the interview of Darbouze as he only spoke Creole and was unable to be interviewed in English. The interview was completed using ICE interpreter and translation services, and Darbouze was charged with three counts of first-degree murder,” according to an ICE release.

Darbouze is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

ICE revealed that Darbouze had been admitted into the United States last July, thanks to Biden’s Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela migrant program — the “CHNV parole program.”

It was designed to reduce unlawful border crossings, but many Americans have argued that it was simply a way for the Biden administration to get more illegal aliens into U.S. without “counting them” as illegal border crossings, statistic-wise.

“Through the CHNV parole program, over 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans have lawfully and safely entered the United States with the help of U.S.-based sponsors,” according to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

However, “the program drew even more scrutiny after Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan national paroled into the US under CHNV in 2022, attacked and ultimately killed University of Georgia Student Laken Riley,” The Post reported.

Although the program was intended to reduce the number of illegal crossings into the United States, it did not actually slow the amount of illegal aliens entering — statistics have shown.

President Donald Trump axed the program after issuing an executive order on his first day in office.

