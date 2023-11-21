Gunman Wounds 4, Turns Gun On Himself At Ohio Walmart, Police Say

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

8:03 AM – Tuesday, November 21, 2023

A gunman opened fire at a Walmart in Ohio injuring four people before turning the gun on himself.

According to Beavercreek police, a male suspect entered the store around 8:35 p.m. Monday night and shot four people before killing himself.

“No shots were fired by any responding police officers,” the Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post.

The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment, Capt. Scott Molnar said in a news briefing Monday night.

Additionally, the identity of the suspect was not immediately released and the conditions of the victims are unknown, authorities said.

“We have no motive yet, no information on what he may have been thinking, or anything else,” Capt. Molnar told reporters at the scene. “We’re still looking into it. It’s very, very early in the investigation.”

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, were all included in the investigation of the shooting.

Walmart commented on the tragic shooting. “This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene,” a spokesperson said.

Beavercreek is just east of Dayton with a population of close to 46,000 people.

