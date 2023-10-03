Grimes Sues Elon Musk, Citing ‘Parental Rights’

SpaceX founder Elon Musk (L) and Canadian musician Grimes (Claire Boucher) attend the 2018 Space X Hyperloop Pod Competition, in Hawthorne, California. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:10 PM – Tuesday, October 3, 2023

According to a court docket, the Canadian musician Grimes filed a plea last week against notable tech mogul Elon Musk, with whom she has three children, in order to assert her parental rights.

In San Francisco Superior Court on Friday, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, filed a petition to establish a parental bond.

Although the case’s court records are still unavailable, a notice of alternative dispute resolution procedures was also submitted on the same day.

In 2020, the SpaceX, Tesla founder and Grimes first welcomed a boy, X A-12, into the world. In 2021, a girl, Exa Dark Siderael Musk, was born through a surrogate. The two children are nicknamed “X” and “Y.”

In an Elon Musk biography authored by Walter Isaacson, it was discovered that the pair also had a “secret” third child together, the September article stated.

According to the book’s review in the New York Times, the third child is a boy named Techno Mechanicus who goes by the nickname “Tau.”

In a now-deleted response to a post on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, Grimes urged Musk to let her see their child.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” the reply said, according to Jezebel and other outlets. “I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Grimes later expressed regret for her response and revealed the third child on September 10th.

“I truly apologize for responding to Walter like that. As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me,” Grimes wrote in the Sept. 10th post. “Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation.”

Grimes expressed that she wanted to “de-escalate the narrative” and that her first objective was to keep her kids “out of the public eye.”

On Tuesday, neither a Musk nor a Grimes representative were immediately available for comment.

