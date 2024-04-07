Greta Thunberg Detained At Demonstration In The Netherlands

NETHERLANDS-ENVIRONMENT-CLIMATE-DEMO Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) is arrested during a climate march against fossil subsidies near the highway A12 in the Hague, on April 6, 2024. Dozens of police officers, some on horseback, blocked protesters from reaching the A12 arterial highway into the Dutch seaside city, the scene of previous actions organised by the Extinction Rebellion (XR) group (Photo by Ramon van Flymen / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by RAMON VAN FLYMEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:32 PM – Sunday, April 7, 2024

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police at a demonstration in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Along with other protestors who attempted to obstruct a major highway leading into The Hague, Thunberg was first taken into custody and held for a brief period of time by local police on Saturday.

Following her release, Thunberg promptly re-joined a small group of demonstrators, obstructing an alternate route that led to the train station. She was taken into custody a second time and taken away in a police van.

A representative for the protest organizers, Extinction Rebellion, told Reuters that she was freed again in the evening after being detained for a few hours.

Thunberg informed the media prior to her arrest that the world is experiencing an existential crisis, which is the reason behind her protests.

“We are in a planetary emergency, and we are not going to stand by and let people lose their lives and livelihoods and be forced to become climate refugees when we can do something,” she said.

Protesters had attempted to obstruct the adjacent A12 motorway. Numerous times in recent months, protests calling for the elimination of all fossil fuel subsidies have blocked that road for several hours.

During earlier demonstrations, police transported arrested protestors to a different area of the city, where they were freed without facing any more repercussions.

The local police said that everyone who attempted to block roads was taken into custody but would not comment on specific cases.

Police reported on the social media that 412 demonstrators had been taken into custody, primarily for taking part in an illegal protest.

