Greg Gumbel, Iconic Sports Broadcaster, Passes Away at 78

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:55 PM – Friday, December 27, 2024

Longtime legendary sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel who was the host of CBS’ coverage during the March Madness NCAA Tournament and called the NFL for CBS for decades has reportedly died, Emmy-winning producer Dan Forer wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The legendary Gumbel was 78-years-old.

Meanwhile, no cause of death has been revealed.

“The holidays are supposed to be filled with joy, but they are often mixed with sorrow,” Forer wrote. “I just learned that my dear friend Greg Gumbel has passed. Greg was the best announcer a young producer/director could have because he was extremely inclusive and never ever lost his cool — except for the time we were shooting a Super Bowl Anti-Drug PSA in the South Bronx at 2am and live gunfire erupted. That was the only occasion Greg raised his voice and had a few choice words for me; which I deserved.” “In addition to being a true professional he was a kind, magnificent man. May his memory be a treasured blessing for his family and friends.”

Gumbel had begun his career at ESPN in 1979, serving as reporter and anchor while also doing play-by-play. After he spent a year with MSG covering the New York Yankees in 1988 before latching on at CBS as a college basketball play-by-play broadcaster in 1989. He then joined the famous pregame show NFL Today in 1990.

Gumbel missed last year’s NCAA Tournament due to “family health issues,” according to multiple sources.

