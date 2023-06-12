Grassley: Foreign National Who Allegedly Paid Joe Biden Has Audio Tapes of Both Joe and Hunter

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) gives remarks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

5:15 PM – Monday, June 12, 2023

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley asserted that the foreign national who allegedly paid Joe Biden and Hunter Biden kept 17 audio tapes of their conversations as “insurance policy.”

Advertisement

“The 1023 produced to that House Committee redacted reference that the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them,” Grassley said. “17 total recordings.” “I worked for Senator Grassley a couple times in my career,” said Mike Davis, president and founder of the Article III Project. “He is the king of oversight. He’s been the king of oversight for decades. If Grassley says that something is there, you can take it to the bank.”

According to a whistleblower, an FBI-generated FD-1023 form dated in 2020 explains a $5 million criminal bribery scheme between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national. Davis, the former Chief Counsel for Nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee under Grassley, emphasized the credibility of the FBI whistleblower.

“This whistleblower is a very credible FBI informant who has been a credible FBI informant for 10 years, and the FBI has paid $200,000,” said Davis. “So it’s kind of a head scratcher why nothing has been done about this since the FBI has had this evidence since 2017.”

Grassley explained on the Senate floor that the form contains a redacted reference that the foreign national, reportedly a Burisma executive, holds 15 audio tapes of phone calls between himself and Hunter Biden. The Iowa Senator also says the executive has two recordings of himself and then-Vice President Joe Biden.

“That is clear foreign bribery, a clear change in U.S. policy,” said Davis.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene previously told One America News she believed the establishment has been working overtime to protect the 46th president from these investigations.

“They’re protecting Joe Biden, who we absolutely know for a fact based on the FD-1023 form I read, got paid $5 million,” Greene explained. “Hunter Biden got paid $5 million, and Joe Biden got paid 5 million separately by the oligarch that owns Burisma.”

Davis says that despite this bombshell revelation, there are multiple questions that need to be answered.

“It’s kind of a head scratcher why nothing has been done about this, since the FBI has had this evidence since 2017,” said Davis. “The biggest head scratcher of all of this is the fact that Biden and Garland had Jack Smith indict President Trump the day after this damning evidence came out,” continued Davis.

Former President Donald Trump was indicted by special counsel Jack Smith on 37 felony counts including the retention of national defense information. Davis says he does not think it was a coincidence the indictment was used as a method to “distract” Americans from this Biden bombshell.

“There’s no question that when my former boss, Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa, and House Oversight Chairman James Comer had the FBI cornered with contempt that Garland greenlighted this indictment of Trump to distract and deflect,” said Davis.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts