Grand jury indicts Bryan Kohberger

11:16 AM – Wednesday, May 17, 2023

A grand jury has indicted Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old who was suspected of killing four University of Idaho students late last year.

The Latah County District Court clerk verified to the associated press that the multicount indictment includes a first-degree murder charge. According to numerous sources, he will show up for his arraignment in Moscow, Idaho, on Monday and submit a plea.

After a six-week manhunt, Kohberger, a Ph.D. candidate at Washington State University’s department of criminal justice and criminology, was apprehended in December on first-degree murder and burglary charges.

At an off-campus residence, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were all fatally stabbed in the middle of the night.

Kohberger was detained at his parents’ house in Pennsylvania on December 30th. He was later transported to Idaho.

“We are just grateful another step in the process has been completed and we believe this was the best option for the circumstances,” said Steve Goncalves, the father of one of the female victims.

One of the two housemates who had survived the stabbings reported seeing another masked individual inside the residence. Neither of the two surviving roommates are considered to be suspects.

According to investigators, the four college students had defensive wounds and were likely sound-asleep when they were attacked by Kohberger.

Court filings indicated that police believe the murders occurred on November 13th, between 4:00 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. in the early morning.

On the morning of November 13th, when the surviving roommates finally discovered one of the victims, they used a cell phone to promptly call 9-1-1. Help was needed for a non-responsive unconscious person, according to the call.

The four deceased victims were found by police when they arrived on the scene.

The records stated that authorities discovered DNA from the suspect on a knife sheath placed on one victim’s bed. On December 27th, authorities found and collected trash at Kohberger’s parents’ residence in Pennsylvania. A lab test later determined that the DNA from the trash belonged to the father of the person whose DNA was found on the knife sheath, proving that Kohberger was the culprit at the scene.

This is a developing story.

