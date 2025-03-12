‘Grammy Award-Winning’ Rapper Lil Yachty Calls The Black Lives Matter Movement A ‘Scam’

Lil Yachty performs at the 7th Annual BET Experience at L.A. Live Presented by Coca-Cola at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

12:00 PM – Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Yachty recently characterized Black Lives Matter (BLM) as a “scam,” during an appearance on Quenlin Blackwell’s YouTube show.

Quenlin Blackwell describes herself as a social media star, comedian, model, and influencer.

Lil Yachty, whose real name is Miles Parks McCollum, appeared on Blackwell’s “Feeding Starving Celebrities” cooking show — where she questioned McCollum’s spending habits.

“You spent $100,000 on a trip to Disney World. How much have you spent on charitable causes?” Blackwell asked. “BLM? Because you want to be so black powered?”

McCollum quickly responded, expressing that “BLM is a scam.”

“BLM was literally a scam. They had bought mansions,” he explained to the host, referencing how the leaders of the BLM movement had taken charitable funds and used the money to buy a mansion for themselves.

However, McCollum’s comment seemingly caught Blackwell off guard, telling her viewers to: “clip that, send it to the f***ing news.”

McCollum went on to jokingly argue that she “probably wouldn’t know anything about it, because [Blackwell] don’t care about Black people. You don’t follow Black news.”

The rapper highlighted how Blackwell has an “all White staff,” with one of her staffers responding off camera, asserting that he’s a “POC,” which means person of color, and “gay” — prompting McCollum to humorously respond “I too have a gay.”

McCollum’s criticism stems from leaders of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement utilizing $6 million donated to the group to purchase a 6,500-square foot Southern California mansion — rather than spending the funds in ways to uplift or benefit the Black community as whole.

Additionally, a former BLM leader within the Greater Atlanta chapter was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison on charges of money laundering and wire fraud. Sir Maejor Page, 36, a Black American with albinism, was sentenced to prison and also ordered to pay a $400 “special assessment fee” after being convicted.

Page, who is also known as Tyree Conyers-Page, used the $450,000 in BLM donations to purchase “tailored suits, nightclub bar tabs, a night with a sex worker, and an Ohio mansion.”

As the BLM organization has been seemingly fraught with fraudulent spending, the group revealed that it was at risk of going bankrupt in May 2023, due to falling into an $8.5 million deficit in the 2022 fiscal year — while retaining multiple officials holding seven-figure salaries.

