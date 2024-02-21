Gov. Noem Announces Deployment Of State National Guard To Southern Border “Warzone”

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

9:43 AM – Wednesday, February 21, 2024

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has announced she will be deploying her state National Guard to the southern border later this spring to combat the migrant crisis.

The deployment consists of Noem (R-S.D.) sending 60 soldiers to the southern border over a period of three months. Noem stated the reasoning behind the move was not “to facilitate an invasion” but for them “to stand up and stop it.”

“The border is a warzone, so we’re sending soldiers,” Noem said in a press release. “These soldiers’ primary mission will be construction of a wall to stem the flow of illegal immigrants, drug cartels, and human trafficking into the United States of America.”

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas.) and the Texas National Guard have continued to build razor wire along the border to keep illegal migrants from crossing. This comes as Abbott and President Joe Biden have continued to feud over border policy. The dispute escalated further due to the Supreme Court decision that allowed the Biden administration to cut razor wire along the border.

Additionally, the feud has seen Democrats make calls for Biden to nationalize the Texas National Guard and force them to follow the Supreme Court’s decision.

Noem’s contributions adds to the over two dozen Republican governors who supported Abbott in January, with others such as Governor’s Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.), Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), and Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.).

