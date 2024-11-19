Gov. Newsom Delays Clemency Decision On Menendez Brothers

Erik Menendez (L) and his brother Lyle (R) listen during a pre-trial hearing, on December 29, 1992 in Los Angeles after the two pleaded innocent in the August 1989 shotgun deaths of their wealthy parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hills, Calif. It took 40 months for the Superior Court arraignment after prosecutors and defense attorneys battled over the admissibility of taped confessions the brothers allegedly made to their psychotherapist. (Photo by VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

11:17 AM – Tuesday, November 19, 2024

California Governor Gavin Newsom has delayed his decision over whether to grant clemency for the Menendez brothers.

On Monday, Newsom’s (D-Calif.) office announced that the governor has opted to hold off on the decision until newly elected Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman has time to review the case.

“The governor respects the role of the district attorney in ensuring justice is served and recognizes that voters have entrusted District Attorney-elect (Nathan) Hochman to carry out this responsibility,” Newsom’s office stated. “The governor will defer to the DA-elect’s review and analysis of the Menendez case prior to making any clemency decisions.”

Hochman promised that he will review the case as soon as he takes office.

“Once I take office… I look forward to putting in the hard work to thoroughly review the facts and law of the Menendez case, including reviewing the confidential prison files, the transcripts of the two trials, and the voluminous exhibits as well as speaking with the prosecutors, defense attorneys and victim family members,” Hochman said. “This is the same type of rigorous analysis I have done throughout my 34-year career in criminal justice as a prosecutor and defense counsel, and the same type of thorough review that I will give to all cases regardless of media attention.”

This comes after outgoing progressive District Attorney George Gascon voiced strong support for the brothers release. In late October, Gascon filed a recommendation to resentence the brothers.



Lyle and Erik Menendez are currently serving life without parole for murdering their parents in 1989.



Hochman is officially set to take office on December 2nd.

The brothers resentencing hearing has been set for December 11th.

