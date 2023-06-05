Gov. Hobbs vetoes bill prohibiting porno-filming in Arizona’s K-12 public school classrooms

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:21 PM – Monday, June 5, 2023

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a new bill that would have made it illegal to facilitate or record sexually-explicit conduct in public places, like classrooms and government buildings.

This veto decision comes months after an Arizona teacher was fired after being caught recording pornography of herself and another individual in her classroom and posting it to the website OnlyFans.

“No 12-year-old child should ever have to worry that their middle school desk was the location of a porn shoot, yet because of Hobbs’ actions, this is precisely the case,” said Arizona State Senator Jake Hoffman.

SB1696 was supported by Republicans and made it through the House and Senate. However, Democrats ended up voting against the proposal, as expected.

In November of last year, another teacher was discovered recording porn in her 8th-grade class, before uploading the videos to social media platforms, OnlyFans, and other risqué websites.

“That was my friend’s daughter’s desk. And she is mortified over the situation like, ‘that is my desk.’ She has no care knowing students have seen her everything and on students’ desks,” said Kristina Minor, a parent from the Arizona school.

“She was sharing these links to her sex site on her social media accounts, which are public, which children follow her,” Minor continued.

The teacher’s OnlyFans profile also reportedly featured a picture of herself from the school’s yearbook.

“It has come to our attention that students have been airdropping explicit material. The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD. Please remove all images from your child’s phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology,” the Lake Havasu Unified School District said in a statement, regarding the incident.

Parental outrage and contempt were rampant due to the fact that no criminal charges were brought against those responsible for creating the sex tape on school premises.

Hobbs vetoed the legislation prohibiting pornographic filming in public spaces including schools and offices, calling it a “poor measure to address those concerns.” She further asserted that “it amounts to little more than a thinly veiled attempt to outlaw books.” A clear dog-whistle to Republicans and more Conservative individuals.

In a statement, state Senator Jake Hoffman (R-Ariz.) referred to Hobbs’ behavior as “absolutely sickening.”

A breach of SB 1696 (sexually explicit materials, government, prohibition) would have resulted in a class 5 felony. It would have made it illegal to photograph or facilitate sexually-explicit conduct on government property.

“Once again, Katie Hobbs is spotlighting Democrats’ far-left extremism by vetoing yet another bill intended to protect our children from exposure to sexually explicit materials at the hands of Arizona governments,” said Senator Hoffman. “It’s absolutely sickening that Katie Hobbs is allowing pornography to be filmed in our state’s taxpayer funded classrooms. These should be safe spaces for our kids to learn in, not venues for the sexually explicit adult entertainment industry. No 12-year-old child should ever have to worry that their middle school desk was the location of a porn shoot, yet because of Hobbs’ actions, this is precisely the case.

“Hobbs should be ashamed of herself, and every parent in the state of Arizona should be outraged. This is a despicable use of government resources, and there should be legal repercussions in place to discourage these types of practices from ever occurring again,” Hoffman continued.

