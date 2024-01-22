Gov. Burgum: Trump ‘Has The Strength, Experience To Lead’

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum speaks during a “commit to caucus rally” in Indianola, Iowa, on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP)

OAN’s Brennan Cooney

2:50 PM – Monday, January 22, 2024

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum says he’s confident President Donald Trump has the strength to lead the country.

Advertisement

In an interview on Sunday, Burgum (R-N.D.) said the U.S. has been faced with “chaos” under the Biden administration.

The North Dakota governor explained that he’s throwing his support behind Trump because he believes the front-runner is “right on the economy, right on energy policy and right on national security.”

Burgum praised Trump’s work ethic on the campaign trail.

“Having been with the president last week in Iowa and in New Hampshire, and watching him go for 20 hours a day, I know that he’s got the strength, he’s got he experience to lead,” Burgum stated.

Burgum was the first to bow-out from the 2024 primary to endorse President Trump. His endorsement has since been joined by other who have dropped out of the race including from businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!