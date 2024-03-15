Gov. Brian Kemp Signs Law Reviving Georgia Sanctions Panel That Could Alter Trump’s Prosecution  

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at an event hosted by Conservative radio host Erick Erickson on August 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. The first debate of the Republican Presidential primary is set to take place August 23, 2023. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

11:57 AM – Friday, March 15, 2024

GOP Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia signed a bill on Wednesday that gives a commission the authority to start removing and penalizing state prosecutors. This could very easily interfere with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s efforts to prosecute former President Trump.

“This legislation will help ensure rogue and incompetent prosecutors are held accountable if they refuse to uphold the law,” Kemp said before signing the legislation.

Kemp first signed the bill into law in May of last year, establishing the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission with the authority to punish and remove “far-left prosecutors” in particular who “lessen the safety” of their communities in order to appeal to DEI initiatives.

The rules guiding the panel’s behavior were rejected by the state Supreme Court in November, citing “grave doubts” about its ability to supervise district attorneys’ activities outside of the practice of law. The resolution that was approved by the state House in January takes away the need for Supreme Court permission.

Rather than refusing to prosecute certain categories of offenses, the law would force solicitors general and district attorneys to assess each case individually. However, Democrats claim that by establishing a commission without another body to oversee its actions, Republicans are “seeking to overrule the will of the people” and opening the door to “abuse.”

Judge Scott McAfee decided on Friday that before the office can proceed with its case against Trump and his colleagues for alleged election involvement, Willis or the prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom she had a sexual relationship, must resign.

According to McAfee, there was a clear conflict of interest between Willis and special prosecutor Wade regarding the racketeering case due to their romantic past.

