Gov. Abbott Signs Bill Banning Vaccine Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott displays a bill he signed at a news conference at the state Capitol on June 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

3:38 PM – Friday, November 10, 2023

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private employers.

Abbott (R-Texas) held a ceremony to sign the legislation into law at the governor’s mansion on Friday.

The law prohibits employers in the private sector from taking adverse action against an employee who doesn’t want to get the coronavirus vaccine.

It also creates a pathway for employees to request an investigation into retaliation from their company.

Abbott said this bill adds to another he signed, which allows Texans to take their health into their own hands.

“Senate Bill 7 prohibits private employers from requiring employees to get a COVID vaccination—and employers that violate this law are subject to a $50,000 fine as well as a lawsuit and injunctive relief from the Texas Attorney General,” Governor Abbott said. “This law adds to the law that I already signed that prohibits state and local governments from imposing COVID mandates. It’s long past time to put COVID behind us and restore individual freedom to all Texans. I thank Senator Middleton, Representative Leach, and all other members of the Texas Legislature who stood with this issue every step of the way.”

The author of the bill emphasized the need for medical autonomy.

Employers could face a fine up to $1,000 for each violation.

