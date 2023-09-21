Gov. Abbott Declares That Border Crossings Are An ‘Invasion’

PHARR, TEXAS – JUNE 30: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks alongside former President Donald Trump during a tour to an unfinished section of the border wall on June 30, 2021 in Pharr, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

5:26 PM – Thursday, September 21, 2023

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott declared an “invasion” at the southern border amid an ongoing increase in immigrant crossings.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Abbott announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and local law enforcement agencies had been deployed to address the ongoing surge.

In his post, Abbott included a letter sent to President Joe Biden last November, stating that the federal government is reportedly not adhering to the constitutional agreement to protect states from any “invasion.”

Abbott added that Texas has no choice but to “escalate our efforts to secure the state.”

Abbott has made it clear that he intends to ramp up efforts to turn away migrants who attempt to illegally enter the state of Texas via border crossings.

Abbott’s “invasion” declaration also comes one day after Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas issued an emergency declaration due to “the severe undocumented immigrant surge” into the city.

In a press release, Salinas said that the action “grants us the ability to request financial resources to provide the additional services caused by the influx of the undocumented immigrants.”

The surge in Texas border crossings also comes amidst a legal battle between the U.S. government and the Lone Star State.

In July, the Department of Justice sued the state of Texas and Governor Abbott for allegedly violating the law by installing buoys in the Rio Grande without authorization.

The DOJ’s lawsuit cited the Rivers and Harbors Appropriation Act of 1899, which bars unauthorized construction in a navigable waterway,

The buoys are reportedly the centerpiece of Operation Lone Star, Abbott’s controversial program to deter illegal immigration. According to the DOJ, the floating wall blocks navigable waterways, threatens public safety, and violates treaties with Mexico.

The DOJ now wants Texas officials to remove the barriers at the state’s expense.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts