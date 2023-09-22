Gov. Abbott Blasts Biden Admin. For Allegedly Cutting Razor Wire At Border

EL PASO, TEXAS – MAY 11: Immigrants walk through razor wire surrounding a makeshift migrant camp after crossing the border from Mexico on May 11, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

5:24 PM – Friday, September 22, 2023

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott accused the Biden administration of cutting razor wire that the Lone Star State put in place in Eagle Pass in an effort to stop illegal crossings.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Abbott (R-Texas) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, and attributed the surge in crossings to the Biden Administration for “opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants.”

This comes as the Democrat mayor of Eagle Pass, Mayor Rolando Salinas (D-Texas), issued a local disaster declaration on Wednesday to provide additional resources to help deal with the crisis.

“There has been a situation the last couple of days where we have gotten an influx of immigrants crossing through Eagle Pass. And it has taken a toll on our local resources,” Salinas said.

Salinas added that he has not heard back from the Biden administration on getting the additional resources needed to address the crisis.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts