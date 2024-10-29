GOP VP Nominee JD Vance To Appear On Joe Rogan’s JRE Podcast

(L) JD Vance, 40. GOP Vice Presidential Nominee. (Photo via: The Tim Dillon Show Podcast episode #414 screenshot) / (R) Joe Rogan looks on during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:34 PM – Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Senator JD Vance will record an interview with popular podcaster Joe Rogan on Wednesday, according to the Republican vice presidential candidate’s spokesperson.

This comes just days after former President Donald Trump taped his interview with the well-known internet figure and former Fear Factor host as well.

Rogan will meet with Vance at his fancy podcast studio in the heart of Austin, Texas, before he attends a campaign event in Pennsylvania later on Wednesday.

This follows after Kamala Harris’ campaign demanded that, in order for her to agree to record with Rogan, the podcast host would be forced to travel to whatever location she requests. Harris also maintained that she would only agree to talk for one hour, at least according to Rogan.

However, his JRE podcast episodes are known for being long-form and casual, so shooting for only one hour would not be sufficient.

On October 22nd, Vance appeared on “This Past Weekend,” a popular podcast hosted by comedian Theo Von. A few days later on the 26th, Vance also appeared on “The Tim Dillon Show.” Both podcasts boast around 3,928,000 subscribers altogether.

“The more JD talks the more I like him!! I love how relaxed, well spoken and able to just joke around he is!! Great episode!!” said one YouTube commenter. “Tim’s on fire! Rogan gets Trump, Timbo gets JD Vance? Comedians have outmaneuvered journalists for real conversations and content. Mainstream media is dead! Well done,” stated another top commenter.

Trump covered a wide range of subjects during his three-hour Rogan chat last week. He touched on the war in Ukraine, his health, the economy, things he would do differently from the Biden-Harris administration, and even the existence of life on Mars. The sought-after podcast episode was nearly 3 hours long.

Rogan himself has somewhat unique political views.

The Austin-based podcaster, who also owns the Comedy Mothership Comedy club, declared in August that he was a “fan” of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the then-Independent presidential candidate, although he did not support RFK’s campaign for the presidency.

Rogan has also expressed admiration not only for political figures like Trump, but also, Republican Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and even former first lady Michelle Obama in the past. Many have categorized him as “Libertarian-leaning” and “socially Liberal.” However, he recently blasted the former first lady after she claimed that she came from a family that’s suspicious of those who “take more than what is needed” while speaking on “income inequality.” The statement came off as extremely hypocritical since the Obamas have an estimated net worth of $70 million.

“And also when Michelle Obama was saying, you know, I think she was saying her mother or grandmother was always suspicious of people who took more than they needed, like, you are worth SO much money. That’s so crazy [laughs],” Rogan said.

Politically, Rogan supports same-sex marriage but also supports women’s rights, including not allowing biological male athletes to compete with female athletes. Rogan is pro-cannabis, a vocal enjoyer of psychedelic drugs, he heavily supports the Second Amendment, free speech, and he is anti-censorship.

The Rogan and Trump interview was another example of the campaign’s efforts to reach new voter demographics through unconventional media, such as podcasts and other social media platforms like TikTok. In less than a week, the Trump interview episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” has received a whopping 38 million views on YouTube alone.

On the other hand, Vice President Kamala Harris has also appeared on a number of unconventional platforms. In early October, she appeared on Brené Brown’s podcast and, perhaps most significantly, in an interview with host Alex Cooper on the popular, female-driven “Call Her Daddy” podcast. Nevertheless, so far, the Harris “Call Her Daddy” interview has only received 734,000 views, much less than Trump’s interview with Rogan and Vance’s interviews with comedians Theo Von and Tim Dillon.

Even though Rogan already explained the conditions that he refused to meet for Harris and her campaign staff, a Harris spokesman maintained that the Rogan episode would not be happening due to “scheduling” issues.

Ian Sams, a spokesman for Harris, claimed that the VP’s scheduling made the hopeful Rogan appearance turn into a flop.

“We talked with Rogan and his team about the podcast, unfortunately, it isn’t going to work out right now because of the scheduling of this period of the campaign,” Sams claimed.

