GOP Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn Calls On Patel To Release The ‘Complete, Unredacted’ Files Pertaining To Epstein

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:40 AM – Monday, February 24, 2025

On Monday, Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn called on FBI director Kash Patel to release the “complete, unredacted” documents pertaining to pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — in light of certain concerns revolving around the possibility that some information on the files could be redacted.

Blackburn (R-Tenn.) sent a letter to Patel requesting the public release of the flight logs from Epstein’s private jet and helicopter, along with video footage from Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, residence, as well as documents pertaining to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s partner.

“This critical information identifying every individual who could have participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s abhorrent conduct is long overdue. The survivors of Mr. Epstein’s horrific crimes want transparency and accountability, and they–and the American people—deserve nothing less,” she wrote to Patel.

Prior to his suspicious death in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019, Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking of minors and the conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. The disgraced financier was known to fly out his high-profile friends to his private island where the crimes would take place.

Nevertheless, according to sources, some powerful and influential public figures had also used or rented Epstein’s private jet to fly to conferences and other events across the globe — those who did not necessarily ever visit Epstein’s notorious island, where the sex crimes took place.

It is unclear if the documents will differentiate which individuals flew to Epstein’s “Little Saint James” island, and which flew on the jet to travel to other destinations.

Epstein reportedly held a “little black book” in his possession, where he kept the names, contact information, and other details regarding those who frequented his residences — jotting the information down for blackmail purposes.

“Since Mr. Epstein’s death in 2019, there is still much about this tragic case that is not known — including the names of his associates that are listed in the flight logs of his private jet and in Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book,’” Blackburn continued.

“It is paramount that the FBI provide full transparency to the American people and immediately release the complete, unredacted records in this case.”

Blackburn added that she has been “stonewalled” by the Democrats for years during her multiple attempts to “crack the Epstein trafficking ring wide open.”

She previously pressed former FBI director Christopher Wray to release the Epstein documents in December 2023. Wray had told the Senate Judiciary Committee that his staff would “figure out if there’s more information we can provide” regarding Epstein — though it never resulted in any progress.

“Director Wray never provided any such follow-up information. Over a year has elapsed since then, and we still do not have all of the necessary information regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s crime,” Blackburn added in the letter to Patel.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed last week that the Epstein documents were “sitting on [her] desk” for review.

