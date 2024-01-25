GOP Senators Speak Out Against Bipartisan Bill To Address Border Crisis, Send More Aid To Ukraine

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco
3:12 PM – Thursday, January 25, 2024
Several GOP senators spoke out against a bipartisan proposal to address the southern border and provide more aid to Ukraine.
Wednesday on Capitol Hill, a group of conservative senators argued that the deal would not solve the border crisis and may even make the situation worse.
Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested that Republicans working on the deal are focusing on including aid for Ukraine’s war effort rather than actually addressing the border crisis.
Cruz also stressed that Joe Biden is not doing enough with the laws already at his disposal and accused Democrats of wanting open borders.
“If Democrats cared about fixing the border, they would have already fixed it,” he said.
GOP senators also expressed doubts over whether the deal would pass the House. Florida’s Rick Scott said that he believes that it will be “dead on arrival” in the lower chamber.
