GOP Senator Tim Scott And Interior Designer Mindy Noce Tie The Knot 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:03 PM – Monday, August 5, 2024

United States Senator Tim Scott and Mindy Noce officially got married at their home church in Mount Pleasant in South Carolina.

On Saturday, 58-year-old Scott (R-S.C.) and Noce, 47, tied the knot while surrounded by their friends and family.

“Tonight, we promised to cherish and nourish each other and our marriage for the rest of our lives,” Scott said on X (Twitter) alongside photos of the ceremony. “Mindy, you’ve made me the happiest man alive. I love you.”

According to reports, Seacoast’s founder, pastor Greg Surratt, who counseled Scott during his GOP presidential bid, officiated the wedding.

Scott and Noce also first met through a mutual friend at church in 2022.

The couple made their first public appearance at the third GOP presidential primary debate last November following speculation about the South Carolina senator’s love life.

Before the appearance, Scott said that he wouldn’t drag Noce “onto the campaign trail unless I have the intention of marrying her.”

Then, in January, they announced their engagement after Scott popped the question on South Carolina’s Kiawah Island.

“She said YES,” Scott posted. “Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world.”

Notable guests who attended the chapel included former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-Okal.), and Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.)

Additionally, the newly-married Scott spoke with The Outlet following the wedding activities, saying it was simply a “blessing.”

“Part of the blessing for me was not getting married before now,” Scott told The Outlet, adding that it took him a while to learn some hard truths about love, or as he put it, “Right girl, wrong time is a mess. Wrong girl, right time is chaos.”

“Like everybody else, I think we pretty selfishly want what we want. I think marriage helps you understand that maybe it’s not the only mission on the planet to get what you want, but it is to help others enjoy the journey of life, as well to be an ambassador of hope,” he added.

