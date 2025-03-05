GOP Sen. Moreno Proposes Ban On Foreign Flags In Congress, Calls Democrats’ Ukrainian Flag Display A ‘Disgrace’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress as US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hold a Ukrainian national flag that Zelensky gave them at the US Capitol in Washington, DC (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:20 PM – Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Republican Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno has introduced legislation to ban foreign flags on U.S. Capitol grounds, specifically citing the Ukrainian flags that were propped up during the Congressional address on Tuesday — with the display being described as immature and “deeply offensive.”

Advertisement

Moreno (R-Ohio), a Colombian immigrant who became a legal U.S. citizen when he was 18, explained his opposition to foreign flags being flown in Congress while introducing the “Allegiance Act,” which prohibits the display of foreign flags on Capitol grounds.

“When I came to this country as a child, I swore allegiance to America and America alone, which is why it’s so deeply offensive to me to see elected officials flying the flags of foreign nations like Ukraine in the halls of Congress,” Moreno asserted.

“We swore an oath to the American people we would always put them first–let’s start acting like it and stop sending billions overseas on endless wars when average Americans are struggling,” he continued.

Prior to President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday, Moreno passed out American flags to other Republican senators.

Moreno shared that the inspiration for the flag ban stemmed from his own journey in becoming a naturalized citizen as a younger man.

“I stood in front of a really angry Marine who put his finger in my face and said ‘you better remember you only bow to one flag,’” he recalled.

“And I think the fact that we have Democrats that bring the flags of other countries into the chamber, it’s a disgrace. So if they’re going to do that, take a moment to try to make a show of why we should care more about some foreign land that most Ohioans don’t know where it is, then it’s going to be an opportunity for Republicans to remind the country that we stand with America.”

“We have a lot of things that unite us as Americans, our language, our culture, our flag, our shared history, these are the things we should celebrate. We shouldn’t use any of those things to divide us,” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!