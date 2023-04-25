GOP reacts to Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign launch

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:02 PM – Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The official announcement of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ reelection campaign has sparked an uproar from members of the GOP.

To mixed internet reviews and reactions from the president’s most likely Republican competitors in 2024, Biden and Harris’ formal presidential announcement video was published with the promise to “finish the job” they started.

“Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred,” Biden, 80, said in the video. “That’s been the work of my first term: To fight for our Democracy. This shouldn’t be a red or blue issue.”

GOP Officials voiced their disapproval of the POTUS’s announcement. In addition, an ex-White House doctor has demanded that Biden take cognitive test or drop out of 2024 race.

Former President Donald Trump was outraged, calling his former running mate’s current presidency “calamitous and failed.”

“With such a calamitous and failed presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for reelection,” Trump said in a statement. “But I promise you this: when I stand on that debate stage and compare our records, it will be Radical Democrats’ worst nightmare because there’s never been a record as bad as they have, and our country has never been through so much. There has never been a greater contrast between two successive administrations in all of American history. Ours being greatness, and theirs being failure.”

In a post on Twitter, Senator Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) accused Biden of telling “lies in his pre-recorded 2024 re-election video,” adding “shame on Joe Biden for lying and selfishly deciding to run for re-election” and “Joe himself has already proven he’s the worst president in history.”

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) who formed a group revolving around running for president in 2024, told the press that another term “would be a disaster for the American people.”

“Joe Biden and the radical Left’s blueprint to ruin America includes attacking our patriotism, targeting our religious liberties, leaving our border wide open, and wasting trillions of dollars we don’t have,” Scott said. “My story is only possible in this country, but they are attacking every rung of the ladder that allowed me to climb. Championing what makes America the greatest country on earth is on the line.”

Scott then declared that Americans need a president who will “restore hope, create opportunity, and protect America.”

