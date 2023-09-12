GOP Members Slam Biden For Iran Prisoner Swap Deal

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:51 PM – Tuesday, September 12, 2023

GOP leaders have slammed President Joe Biden over his administration’s decision to have a prisoner exchange with Iran.

Republicans slammed the Biden Administration’s Iran agreement to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian cash in exchange for the release of five American detainees.

Officials accused the 46th president of paying a ransom to a state sponsor of terrorism around the world, noting that the news emerged on the day marking 22 years since the terror attacks in New York.

Former President Donald Trump recently posted on his social network Truth Social expressing his opinion on the matter.

“He had the audacity to announce this terrible deal today, September 11th. To pay for hostages that will lead to kidnapping, ransom, and blackmail against Americans across the globe,” Trump said.

Trump referred to Biden as an “incompetent fool” and claimed he was receiving a “kickback” from the funds returned to Iran.

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) joined the conversation and posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying the Democrat cannot seem to stop “sending money to terrorists.”

Later, he referred to a time when funds were paid to Iran during the Obama administration, which they claimed was meant to settle a disagreement over an arms contract.

“First, it was $400 million to Iran in 2016 when he was VP,” Scott wrote. “Now, it’s $6 billion to Iran on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.”

Reportedly, Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved a waiver to international banks last week, allowing the movement of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar.

The arrangement allows Iran to utilize the funds to purchase food, medicine, and other humanitarian supplies that are permitted under United States economic restrictions.

According to a senior administration official, the deal is expected to be completed this month.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly told the press that his government is deciding how they will spend the money in previously frozen funds.

