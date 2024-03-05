GOP Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Wins N.C. Primary Gubernatorial Race

Mark Robinson, lieutenant governor of North Carolina, is seen during a Save America rally for former President Donald Trump at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. The “Save America” rally was a continuation of Donald Trump’s effort to advance the Republican agenda by energizing voters and highlighting candidates and causes. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:05 PM – Tuesday, March 5, 2024

North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson has officially won the gubernatorial primary in his home state.

On Tuesday, while Robinson (R-N.C.) won the Republican primary, Attorney General Josh Stein (D-N.C.) won the Democrat gubernatorial primary with over 73% of votes.

If Robinson stays victorious until the end, then his victory could give Republicans the power to advance harsher measures for illegal immigrants who break U.S. law, give parents better peace of mind regarding what teachers are allowed to teach children in school, and disallow LGBTQ+ people from entering restrooms that do not correlate with their biological sex.

Meanwhile, Democrats have already begun highlighting Robinson’s paper trail of “divisive public remarks” in an attempt to portray him as an extremist on issues related to LGBTQ people, education, and abortion.

Democrats have focused their criticism of Robinson on a statement made by him last month during a campaign event, in which he stated that if elected governor, he would eventually seek to outlaw abortion rights in the state.

“We got it down to 12 weeks. The next goal is to get it down to six, and then just keep moving from there,” Robinson said.

During a campaign event last month, Robinson added that individuals who “are confused” about their gender should “find a corner outside somewhere to go to” if they want to use the restroom.

