GOP crushes Dems in Congressional Baseball Game

Republican manager Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, holds the trophy after the GOP beat the Democrats 16-6 in the Annual Congressional Baseball Game at National Park in Washington on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

OAN’s Noah Herring

2:45 PM – Thursday, June 15, 2023

Republicans had a commanding win against the Democrats beating them 16-6 during the annual Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday night.

Prior to the game, first-time Democrat manager Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.) said she felt hopeful going up against GOP manager Roger Williams (R-Texas), who played in the minor leagues and who coached Texas Christian University in the 1970’s.

“I have no predictions,” Williams said, when asked about the game. “All our arms are hurt. But I’ll tell you this. We’re better this year than we were last year.”

The statement comes as the GOP also destroyed the Dems 10-0 previously in 2022.

Democrats took the field wearing a mix of professional, college, and minor league jerseys, while Republicans opted to go with a set of uniforms where each of their players wore a different hat.

Republicans started hot, scoring four straight runs. Shortly after, the Democrats showed more effort by scoring two runs, cutting the GOP’s lead in half. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) opened the floodgates for the Republican team by hitting a ball to the warning track, and hopping the fence, resulting in a bases-loaded ground rule double.

Two at bats later, rookie Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO.) hit a triple, scoring three more and prompting Sanchez to go to the bullpen for a pitching change.

The score quickly jumped to 11-2 with Democrats able to muster a couple more runs in the fifth inning.

Tony Cardenas (D-Calif.) played right field for the Democrats, but was almost denied access to the field after being stopped by security when he tried to head to the dugout because he did not have a field access wristband.

The Republicans have won the last 3 of the annual game as well as reclaimed the Roll Call Trophy, which is given to the winner of three out of the last five games.

The total amount raised for local charities this year reached $1.8 million. $1.5 million was raised last year.

