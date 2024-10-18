Google Will Block Election Advertisements As Soon As Polls Close On Election Day

The logo of Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in New York City, U.S., January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:55 PM – Friday, October 18, 2024

Google declared that following the closing of the final polls on November 5th, it will block all advertisements related to the general election.

“As we’ve done in the past, we will temporarily pause ads related to U.S. elections after the last polls close on November 5,” Google spokesperson Michael Aciman stated. “We’re implementing this policy out of an abundance of caution and to limit the potential for confusion, given the likelihood that votes will continue to be counted after Election Day.”

Ads pertaining to U.S. elections, their procedures, and their results will be blocked as a result. Google stated that this is a temporary measure and that it will let advertisers know when the policy is lifted.

During the final week of voting, other businesses, such as Meta, also intend to restrict social and political advertisements.

Nevertheless, in an attempt to “combat disinformation,” Google will continue to display public information campaign advertisements produced by state or federal government organizations throughout the delay.

However, many social media users online have questioned why platforms like Google and Meta assume that federal government organizations are always factually accurate and honest, as many cases in the past have proven otherwise.

Google keeps tabs on political advertisements through its transparency report, which allows users to search for details like who bought a specific ad, how much they spent, how many impressions the ad received, and where it was displayed.

The Google company implemented the ban on Election Day advertisements after polls closed during the previous election cycle. In December, limitations were removed.

Google began requiring applicants to reveal in 2023 whether their team had employed artificial intelligence or digitally-changed synthetic content to represent genuine or realistic-looking people and events.

