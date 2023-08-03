Google To Allow Removal Of Explicit Photos From Search

(Photo credit TORSTEN SILZ/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:20 PM – Thursday, August 3, 2023

Google has announced a new privacy policy that makes it more accessible for users to request the removal of their personal, explicit pictures from the search engine.

On Thursday, Google announced three new feature updates that will help users have more control and accessibility to their personal information that comes up in the search engine.

One of the upgrades added notifies users if their personal information appears in a Google Search and permits them to easily remove it, if desired.

Google Vice-President of Trust, Danielle Romain, announced that the privacy tool “results about you,” which was introduced in May of last year, will receive significant updates.

“In the coming days, we’ll be rolling out a new dashboard that will let you know if web results with your contact information are showing up on Search,” Romain said. “Then, you can quickly request the removal of those results from Google — right in the tool. We’ll also notify you when new results from the web containing your contact info pop up in Search, to give you added peace of mind.”

Another one of the new updates consists of the automatic blurring of explicit images that appear in the search engine. Google said in a press release that the intention of this feature is to help “protect families from inadvertently encountering explicit imagery on Search.”

If the requests do not meet the privacy policy’s requirements, such as if the information is professional rather than personal or was posted on a government or educational web page, Google can deny the request.

It is also important to note that the information will only be removed from the search engine and not from the source.

