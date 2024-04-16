Google Employees Marched In NYC, California, Seattle Offices To Protest $1.2B Israel Contract

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:30 PM – Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Google employees dressed in traditional Arab head scarves stormed into the California office of the tech company’s top cloud executive, while other staffers staged a sit-in at the company’s headquarters in New York City in a move to protest Google’s ties to the Israeli government.

The pro-Palestine employees, who are a part of a group called “No Tech for Apartheid,” used social media accounts on X and Twitch to post images and live video of their take over of the Sunnyvale, California office of Thomas Kurian. He is the CEO of Google Cloud.

The employees also read statements that said they do not agree with the company’s contract with the Jewish State.

The group also accused Israel of carrying out a “genocide” for bombing the Gaza Strip, after the Jewish State responded to the terrorist attack that took place by Hamas on October 7th, slaughtering at least 1,200 Israelis.

“No Tech for Apartheid,” demanded that Google cancel its participation in “Project Nimbus,” a $1.2 billion contract with Israel that involves Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Additionally, other groups of protesters took over the 10th floor of Google offices in the Chelsea section of Manhattan as part of a protest, which also extended to the company’s offices in Seattle for what it called “No Tech for Genocide Day of Action.”

The latest protest of Israel by Google employees comes after a Google software engineer publicly berated one of the company’s Israel based executives during a conference in March. The tech company ended up firing the worker.

Project Nimbus was originally revealed in April 2021, but the ongoing war has brought the issue to the forefront.

Tech employees for Amazon and Google have also stated concerns that the technology could be used by Israel’s military against Hamas.

Reportedly tech firms have had to crack down on chat discussions about the war, where messages exchanged have been highly intensive and contentious.

