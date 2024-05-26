Golfer Greyson Murray Dies By Suicide At 30, Parents Confirm

Sony Open in Hawaii – Final Round HONOLULU, HAWAII – JANUARY 14: Grayson Murray of the United States plays his shot from the fifth teeduring the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:57 PM – Sunday, May 26, 2024

Professional golfer Grayson Murray has died at age 30 by suicide.

Advertisement

The two-time PA tour winner’s parents confirmed in a statement through the PGA Tour on Sunday that Murray had died by suicide.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” Eric and Terry Murray said. “It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.”

“We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now,” the statement continued.

The PGA Tour revealed Murray’s passing on Saturday, one day after the 30-year-old withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, citing illness.

In a playoff against South Korea’s An Byeong-hun and former PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley earlier this year, Murray emerged victorious at the Sony Open, capping a six-and-a-half-year losing streak during which he acknowledged dealing with both physical and mental health problems.

Murray participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge this week in Fort Worth, Texas. He pulled out of the second round on Friday, claiming a medical condition.

The Tour considered stopping play at the tournament, but Murray’s family insisted on going ahead, Jim Nantz said on the CBS broadcast.

In remembrance of Murray, Sunday’s golfers donned red and black ribbons, just as he had done when he played to represent the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, as requested by Murray’s family.

Murray was considered one of the top junior athletes in the world after winning three IMG Junior World titles in 2006, 2007, and 2008.

According to the PGA, at the age of 19, he participated in the 2013 U.S. Open after becoming the second youngest player to make the cut on the PGA’s developmental Korn Ferry Tour at the age of 16. At the young age of 23, he went on to win the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!