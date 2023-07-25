Giuliani Non-Profit Requests Federal Judge To Deny Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal

Hunter Biden walks to a waiting SUV after arriving with US President Joe Biden on Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington, DC, July 4, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor who also worked as Trump’s attorney, has joined the nonprofit research group Marco Polo in an effort to urge Federal Judge Maryellen Noreika to throw out Hunter Biden’s plea deal.

The nonprofit research group that has thoroughly examined Hunter Biden’s laptop recently sent a letter to the Trump-appointed judge before the president’s son is slated to appear in court on Wednesday in Delaware.

The pressure on Noreika to reject the deal has remained constant. If accepted, the deal would allow Hunter Biden to avoid time in prison by pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges and a gun charge, which could be dismissed.

Marco Polo has been able to release nearly 10,000 photos and videos, along with emails and a 630-page report summarizing the contents pulled from Hunter Biden’s controversial laptop.

“There is evidence for, at the very least, 459 violations of state and federal laws and regulations on the device. The breakdown is as follows: 140 business-related crimes, 191 sex-related crimes, and, lastly, 128 drug-related crimes. These instances of criminal wrongdoing are supported by primary source evidence: emails, photos, videos, text messages, audio files, et al. The plea deal for your consideration is so meager that the phrase ‘limited hangout’ does not describe the situation,” Marco Polo stated.

The letter sent on Friday to Noreika outlined the reasons she should reject the plea deal.

The group warned that accepting the plea deal would, “Make a mockery of the phrase ‘slap on the wrist,’ and it would also send the message that nepotism and proximity to political power determine outcomes in our justice system.”

In addition to Giuliani, Robert Costello, Giuliani’s lawyer and former deputy for the New York prosecutor’s office, also signed the letter addressed to Noreika.

