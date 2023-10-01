Girl, 9, Disappears During Solo Bike Ride On NY Family Camping Trip

Charlotte Sena, 9. (Photo via: Jene Sena / New York State Police)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:11 PM – Sunday, October 1, 2023

An extensive search is being conducted for a 9-year-old girl who went missing from Moreau Lake State Park in New York.

According to New York State Police, Charlotte Sena was last seen riding her bike on Loop A at around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday while sporting an orange tie-dye Pokémon t-shirt, dark blue jeans, black Crocs, and a gray bike helmet.

For those who reside in the area and wish to help in the search, the youngster is characterized as White, with blonde hair, around 90 lbs in weight, and 5-foot-1 in height.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stated online.

According to the Times Union, Sena vanished after taking a bike ride in the park while she and her family were camping.

At around 6:45 p.m., a call concerning a missing child was made to the police. It appears that her bike was recovered, although it is still unclear whether family members or emergency personnel found it.

“She is a highly intelligent, adventurous 9-year-old, but obviously this is out of character for her,” State Police Troop G Public Information Officer Stephanie O’Neil told the outlet.

Sena is reportedly from Saratoga County.

In an effort to locate her, a slew of agencies are currently utilizing air boats, highly trained K-9s, and police ATVs.

If anyone has any important information regarding her disappearance, the NYSP is asking to call them at 518-457-6811, dial 911, or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

This is a developing story.

