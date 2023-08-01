Gilgo Beach Murders: Suspect Appears In Court

Rex A. Heuermann appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court on August 1, 2023 in Central Islip, New York. (Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:20 PM – Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Rex Heuermann, the suspect in the Gilgo Beach Murders, appeared in court on Tuesday for a hearing regarding the case.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect who is the main suspect in the Gilgo Beach Murders, appeared in court on Tuesday. The alleged serial killer is being linked in connection to the murders of at least three possible victims who were first discovered back in 2010.

During the hearing, prosecutors gave Heuermann’s lawyer and a Suffolk County supreme court justice a plethora of digitally-obtained evidence. Some of this evidence includes 2,500 document pages, autopsy reports, photos, and video footage taken at the suspect’s home.

According to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, a portion of the evidence also includes mitochondrial DNA and nuclear DNA.

“You are talking about 13 years worth of investigation, so it is — I’m not going to speak for defense counsel, but, suffice to say, it is a massive amount of material, and, don’t forget, it’s continuing,” Tierney said.

Asa Ellerup, the 59-year-old’s former wife, has now filed for a divorce amid Heuermann’s arrest.

According to reports, authorities have been consistently searching the family’s property. The suspect’s estranged wife and her children reportedly do not have a bed to sleep in. She also added how her son has been forced to sleep in a chair during the investigation.

“I had three cats. Litter boxes were … [strewn about], thrown on top of everything. My pictures were thrown all over the place,” Ellerup asserted. “My couch was completely shredded.”

She also claimed that she had no idea of her husband’s involvement in the murders. Additionally, she claimed that things have been chaotic for her family since the news broke and that her children “cry themselves to sleep every night.”

The hearing comes amid Heuermann’s charges.

Last month, he was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the murders of three female victims discovered on Long Island over 13 years ago.

After the purported suspect pleaded not guilty, his attorney, Micheal Brown, stated that his client would not take a plea deal and that he also plans to go to trial.

“There’s no plea deal, he said from the moment I met him that ‘I did not do this,’ so we’re prepared to go forward,” Brown said. “We will defend this case in a court of law and we are prepared to go to trial on this case.”

Authorities have stated that they are actively investigating whether Heuermann is possibly linked with the death of a fourth victim.

Another court hearing for September 27th has now been scheduled and the case’s judge issued a protective order prohibiting the release of copies of any evidence.

