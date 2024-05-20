Gilgo Beach Murders: Police Conduct Another Search In Suspect’s Home

Suspected Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Appears In Court For Pre-Trial Hearing. (Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:19 AM – Monday, May 20, 2024

Long Island police returned to the Gilgo Beach murder suspect’s home in order to launch yet another search.

Investigators from New York State and Suffolk County returned to Rex Heuermann’s residence to further search the property on Monday.

According to his estranged wife Asa Ellerup’s lawyer, Bob Macedonio, her and her children were not in the home at the time of the most recent search.

Reports state that agents were seen in the driveway, with some wearing rubber gloves and some carrying white cardboard document boxes.

“As District Attorney Tierney has previously stated, the work of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force is continuing. We do not comment on investigative steps while ongoing,” the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

The search comes after police K-9s were recently seen digging through the forest about 40 miles away in an investigation related to the case.

The alleged killer has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Lynn Costello, 27. Heuermann pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The former architect has been in custody since July 13th, 2023.

Court records stated that when investigators began a thorough examination of the case’s evidence in 2022, they were directed to Heuermann as a potential suspect.

The suspect allegedly used several prepaid, anonymous burner phones to communicate with each victim, and the prosecutors said that FBI analysts were able to compare the cell site data of the victims’ cellphones with each other.

In addition, according to court records, a hair strand that was discovered on burlap had been wrapped around one victim’s body, and it was found to match Heuermann’s DNA based on a sample taken from crusts in a pizza box that he had thrown away.

