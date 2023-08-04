Gilgo Beach Murders: New Victim Identified

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:27 AM – Friday, August 3, 2023

Another victim has been identified in regards to the Gilgo Beach murders through genealogical DNA.

On Friday, authorities announced the identification of 34-year-old Karen Vergata. Police used genealogical DNA to help put a name to the unidentified victim known as Jane Doe No. 7.

Vergata went missing in February of 1996. Her legs were found on April 20th of that year on Long Island’s Fire Island. She is reportedly believed to have been an escort at the time of her murder.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney stated that more of her remains, including her skull, were found April 11, 2011.

It is unknown if Rex Heurman, the main suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders, is tied to the death of Vergata. Tierney stated that the case remains “confidential”

“We are going to continue to work on this particular case,” Tierney said. “We’re going to have no comment on what, if any, suspects we’ve developed at this time.”

Heuermann was arrested on July 13th in connection to the murders of three of the Gilgo Beach victims. They were identified as sex workers Megan Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

Investigators have yet to confirm if the alleged suspect has any connection in the deaths of several other remains, including those of Peaches, Jessica Taylor, and Valerie Mack. All three of the woman were discovered in the general vicinity of Gilgo Beach.

