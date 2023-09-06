Gilgo Beach Murders: Alleged Killer Owes Roughly $70k In Wage Theft

(Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:08 PM – Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Rex Heuermann, the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, owes thousands of dollars in stolen salary from his Manhattan architecture firm.

The New York Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against the 59-year-old alleged murderer who purportedly owes RH consultants & associate employees around $20,908 in overdue wages.

He is also being sued for $9,767 in interest, $20,208 in liquidated damages, and $33,362 in civil penalties.

Heuermann was reportedly ordered to refund the earnings in January 2021, more than a year before he was identified as the suspected killer by detectives, and he had paid back $16,300 before his arrest in July.

However, the murder suspect still owes a balance of $68,560.84.

Heuermann was arrested on July 13th in connection to the deaths of sex workers Megan Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.

The deaths of the women inspired the nickname “the Gilgo Beach killings,” since all the bodies were found dumped on Gilgo Beach.

Additionally, investigators have yet to confirm if the murder suspect has any connection in the deaths of several other remains that have been discovered within the vicinity of Gilgo Beach.

Heuermann is reportedly set to appear in court on September 27th for a second hearing.

The lawsuit does not name who the wages are owed to.

