Gilgo Beach Murders: Alleged Killer Owes Roughly $70k In Wage Theft

Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Appears In Suffolk County Court For Hearing CENTRAL ISLIP, NEW YORK - AUGUST 1: Rex A. Heuermann appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court on August 1, 2023 in Central Islip, New York. Heuermann's arrest comes more than a decade after the disappearance of four women whose bodies were found within a quarter mile of each other wrapped in hunting camouflage burlap along remote Gilgo Beach on Long Island's South Shore. Beside the three women Heuermann is charged with killing, he is a suspect in the fourth, according to public reports citing the Suffolk County district attorney's office. (Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi
4:08 PM – Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Rex Heuermann, the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, owes thousands of dollars in stolen salary from his Manhattan architecture firm. 

The New York Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against the 59-year-old alleged murderer who purportedly owes RH consultants & associate employees around $20,908 in overdue wages. 

He is also being sued for $9,767 in interest, $20,208 in liquidated damages, and $33,362 in civil penalties.

Heuermann was reportedly ordered to refund the earnings in January 2021, more than a year before he was identified as the suspected killer by detectives, and he had paid back $16,300 before his arrest in July. 

However, the murder suspect still owes a balance of $68,560.84.

Heuermann was arrested on July 13th in connection to the deaths of sex workers Megan Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. 

The deaths of the women inspired the nickname “the Gilgo Beach killings,” since all the bodies were found dumped on Gilgo Beach.

Additionally, investigators have yet to confirm if the murder suspect has any connection in the deaths of several other remains that have been discovered within the vicinity of Gilgo Beach.

Heuermann is reportedly set to appear in court on September 27th for a second hearing. 

The lawsuit does not name who the wages are owed to.

