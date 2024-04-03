Ghana: Newborn Buried Alive By Mother Survives After Being Trapped In Dirt Overnight

Police officers in Ghana share hand sanitiser. (Photo by NIPAH DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:29 PM – Wednesday, April 3, 2024

A newborn baby girl who was buried alive by her own mother miraculously managed to survive and be rescued after being trapped beneath soil for six hours.

A 23-year-old mother, originally from Uganda, buried her infant in a nearby garden just moments after giving birth to her without receiving any medical assistance.

According to a late January case report that was released to the press this week, the newborn was buried at night and was not found until 11 a.m. the next day.

Family members of the mother reportedly found trails of blood in her garden, which led them to extensively search the area, eventually finding the buried baby.

After placing an urgent call to emergency services, medical personnel were alerted and quickly arrived to the house in order to save the abandoned child, who was discovered still attached to the placenta.

Fortunately, when medics arrived, the baby was showing signs of limb movement and was taking shallow breaths. However, she was also covered in blood and mud. Photographs revealed that the infant had “deep cuts and bruises” from the pressure of spending the night underground.

They “clamped and chopped the remaining umbilical cord, cleaned the infant right away, and separated her from the placenta.”

The case report stated that the child was cold to the touch and her skin had turned “bluish” after being buried throughout the night. Before transporting the baby to a nearby hospital for additional examinations, the medical personnel frantically wrapped her in towels.

To the relief of the medics, the baby was showing even more signs of life and had let out a loud cry when she finally arrived at the hospital.

Although the baby had been cleaned at the scene, the doctors hurried to sterilize the wounds where dirt was still present in an attempt to prevent the child from becoming sick or infected.

Upon putting the small child in an incubator and giving her oxygen through nasal prongs, the medical staff expressed amazement at her survival.

Subsequent tests showed that her stomach, heart, and other organs were unharmed. The newborn was then released from the hospital after just six days.

In Ghana, from October to April, the weather during the night can drop to as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Soon after, the infant’s mother was arrested by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for attempting to murder her child. The disturbed 23-year-old was also allegedly sent to a correctional facility and was then later moved to a mental health facility a few days later.

The 23-year-old woman’s grandmother is now currently raising the child.

