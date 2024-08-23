Germany: At Least 3 Dead And Others Injured In Festival Stabbing, Assailant On The Run

Forensic police inspect on early August 24, 2024 the area where at least three people were killed and several injured when a man attacked them with a knife on late August 23, 2024 in Solingen, western Germany, according to German media, as the city celebrated its 650th anniversary. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:12 PM – Friday, August 23, 2024

At least three people have been killed and several others were injured after a stabbing attack took place at a Festival of Diversity in Germany.

According to the newspaper Bild, an unidentified man began randomly stabbing bystanders on Friday night in Solingen, Germany.

It was unclear at first how many people had died, but the newspaper reported that the incident at a city festival at around 9.45 p.m. local time had resulted in at least three fatalities and several injuries. Other outlets have reported that at least four individuals were badly injured in addition to the three that died.

According to police sources, which were cited by the news agency DPA, the perpetrator is still at large and no arrests have been made yet. They did not report any sort of description of the suspect.

German news reports say that one of the festival organizers, Philipp Muller, announced on stage that nine people were in critical condition and that emergency personnel told event organizers that the victims were “fighting for their lives.”

They also said that following the attack on the Fronhof, a central square in Solingen, authorities soon ordered all bystanders to evacuate the downtown area.

Commemorating the city’s 650th anniversary, the “Festival of Diversity” commenced on Friday and was scheduled to continue through Sunday. Several stages located in the city’s central streets featured entertainment, food, and more, including acrobatics, cabaret, and live music.

