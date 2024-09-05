German Police Shoot Suspected Islamic Terrorist Dead Outside of Israeli Consulate In Munich

Police officers secure the area after a shooting near the building of the Documentation Centre for the History of National Socialism (NS-Dokumentationszentrum) in Munich, southern Germany, on September 5, 2024. (Photo by LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS / AFP) (Photo by LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:35 PM – Thursday, September 5, 2024

German police encountered a suspected armed Islamic terrorist on Thursday outside of the Israeli consulate in Munich. The gunman was then pronounced dead, following an exchange of gunfire.

Advertisement

Police suspect that the gunman was attempting to commit a “terrorist attack” at the Israeli Consulate, which happened to occur on the anniversary of the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

“We have to assume that an attack on the Israeli Consulate possibly was planned early today,” stated Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann. “It’s obvious that, if someone parks here within sight of the Israeli Consulate … then starts shooting, it most probably isn’t a coincidence.”

Police reportedly fired at the gunman around 9 a.m. local time as he was seen with a long rifle with a bayonet attachment. The gunman, who police have yet to identify, fired back at police before ultimately being shot and killed.

The Consulate was closed due to it being the 52nd anniversary of the 1972 Munich Olympic massacre which saw Palestinian terrorists kill 11 Israeli athletes, and hold others hostage for multiple days inside of the Olympic village.

“The events in Munich show that Islamists are a threat to us all,” wrote Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor. “They interpret a misunderstood sense of tolerance as weakness. We must now do everything we can to effectively combat islamism. The hate preachers in the background must feel that we are watching them. Those who incite 18-year-olds to commit terrorism must not go unpunished.”

Although the shooter’s identity has not been released, authorities are claiming that the shooter was an 18-year-old Austrian national with Bosnian roots.

“Fortunately, no innocent people were injured in the terrible attack in front of the Israeli Consulate General,” stated Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder. “The protection of Jewish life and the protection of the country and its people are our priority. Jewish institutions are particularly protected in Bavaria.”

“On the day our brothers and sisters in Munich were set to stand in remembrance of our brave athletes murdered by terrorists 52 years ago, a hate-fueled terrorist came and once again sought to murder innocent people,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote in a social media post. “Together we stand strong in the face of terror. Together we will overcome.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!