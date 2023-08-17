Georgia State Senator Seeks Impeachment Of Fulton County DA Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Donald Trump and several allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

12:24 PM – Thursday, August 17, 2023

Georgia State Senator Colton Moore took the first step towards impeaching Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Thursday, writing a memo to Governor Brian Kemp requesting an emergency hearing to review the actions of Willis.

Advertisement

“As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis,” wrote Moore on X, the platform formally known as Twitter. “America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents.”

Moore (R-Ga.) told One America News that he felt the need to write the memo, because Georgia state leaders were “asleep at the wheel.”

“We have a district attorney here in Georgia who’s using Gestapo tactics,” Moore said. “She’s using my tax dollars, my constituents’ tax dollars, to politically persecute her enemies with charges so great that they could potentially be lethally injected in our state execution style.”

Moore’s memo comes days after a Fulton County grand jury indicted 45th President Donald Trump and 18 others in relation to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

“We have a job to do,” Moore said, explaining the reasoning behind the memo. “I’m a state senator. The people duly elected me to go and fight for their tax dollars. And the Georgia legislature has the authority to do something, and that’s why I’m taking action.”

Moore says an emergency session can be called in one of two ways in the Peach State. Kemp, as governor, has the power to call an emergency session. The second way involves more than ⅗ of both the state House and Senate signing onto a letter to demand review of Willis’s conduct.

“The process has been started, and the train is rolling out,” Moore said. “I hope these other senators will get on board. Over in the House of Representatives the margins are a little bit tighter, but it would take a couple Democrats to sign on too.”

Moore says if he can get ⅗ members of both the state House and Senate to sign onto an emergency session, his top priority would be to wield the power of the purse.

“My first priority will be to eliminate the check,” Moore told OAN. “No more state tax dollars going to her office. Then maybe that will change her tune and get her back on track for what her role and responsibility is constitutionally.”

Republicans control the majority in the state Senate with 33 of 56 seats. They also control the majority of the state House of Representatives with 98 of the 180 seats. Moore says they would need 33 votes in the Senate and 108 in the House to accomplish an impeachment. He encouraged Georgia residents to sign a petition to investigate the office of Willis.

“The chances [of impeachment] are very low, unless people start taking action themselves,” said Moore. “It’s time to pick up your phone. Call your representative. Call your senator. Start taking action.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts